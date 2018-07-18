ESPYS 2018 Winners: The Complete List

Michael Buckner/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
Start your engines! It's go-time for the 2018 ESPYS.
Race car driver Danica Patrick emcees the annual ceremony from L.A.'s Microsoft Theater, which kicks off in just a few short hours. World-renowned athletes will represent their respective sports as they hit the red carpet and celebrate the biggest achievements on the field, court, rink and beyond! Expect to see all your favorite Olympians as well, who are just a few months beyond the electrifying PyeongChang Games.
We're compiling the winners and updating our list of trophy winners below. It's game time, sports fans!
Arthur Ashe Courage Award
WINNER: Survivors of the USA Gymnastics sex abuse scandal
Jimmy V Perseverance Award
WINNER: Jim Kelly
Pat Tillman Award for Service
WINNER: Jake Wood
Best Male Athlete
Jose Altuve, Houston Astros
James Harden, Houston Rockets
Alexander Ovechkin, Washington Capitals
Tom Brady, New England Patriots
Best Female Athlete
Sylvia Fowles, Minnesota Lynx
Mikaela Shiffrin, Ski
Chloe Kim, Snowboard
Julie Ertz, Chicago Red Stars/United States Women's National Soccer Team
Best Olympic Moment
Shaun White, Snowboard
Jessie Diggins & Kikkan Randall, U.S. Cross Country Ski
U.S. Men's Curling
USA Women's Hockey defeats Canada, 2018 Winter Olympics
Best Championship Performance
George Springer, Houston Astros - MLB World Series
Kevin Durant, Golden State Warriors - NBA Final
Donte DiVincenzo, Villanova Men's Basketball - CBB National Championship
Best Breakthrough Athlete
Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints
Ben Simmons, Philadelphia 76ers
WINNER: Donovan Mitchell, Utah Jazz
Sloane Stephens, Tennis
Best Game
Houston Astros defeat Los Angeles Dodgers, World Series Game 5
Georgia Bulldogs defeat Oklahoma Sooners, Rose Bowl
WINNER: USA Women's Hockey defeats Canada, 2018 Winter Olympics
Best Moment
Minnesota Vikings defeat the New Orleans Saints in the NFC Championship Game
Notre Dame defeats Mississippi State to win the NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament
Las Vegas Golden Knights defeat Winnipeg Jets to advance to the Stanley Cup Finals
No. 16 University of Maryland-Baltimore County upsets No. 1 Virginia
Best Team
Houston Astros, MLB
Philadelphia Eagles, NFL
USA Women's Ice Hockey
Notre Dame Fighting Irish, NCAA Women's Basketball
Villanova Wildcats, NCAA Men's Basketball
Golden State Warriors, NBA
Washington Capitals, NHL
Best Coach
Aaron Feis
Scott Beigel
Chris Hixon
Best College Athlete
WINNER: Baker Mayfield, Oklahoma Football
Jalen Brunson, Villanova Basketball
Katie Ledecky, Stanford Swimming
A'ja Wilson, South Carolina Basketball
Best Play (Top 16 into bracket for fan voting)
1. ND's Arike Ogunbowale hits 2nd buzzer beater to win NCAA women's national
title
2. Minnesota Miracle: Stefon Diggs makes last-second TD Catch to send Vikings to NFC championship
3. Philly Special: Eagles fool Patriots with fourth-down TD toss to Foles
4. Alabama wins national title on 41-yard OT TD pass from Tua Tagovailoa to Devonta Smith
5. FSU's Jessie Warren makes diving double play in WCWS
6. LeBron James nails buzzer beater 3-pointer to beat the Pacers in Game 5 of Round 1
7. Evanston Township High school freshman Blake Peters hits 80-foot buzzer beater
8. Gareth Bale scores go-ahead bicycle kick goal in Champions League Final
9. Cristiano Ronaldo scores bicycle kick goal against Juventus
10. Julian McGarvey makes last-second steal & heave to secure Ardsley High School's 1st Section 1 title in 60 years
11. LeBron floats a glass-kissing buzzer beater to beat Raptors in game 3 of round 2
12. Team USA's Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson scores the shootout winner to secure gold medal in women's hockey
13. Giannis Antetokounmpo leapfrog dunks on Tim Hardaway Jr
14. Acrobatic volleyball play from Autumn Finney out of Decatur High School
15. Golden Knights' William Karlsson goes through legs for 'goal of the year' contender
16. Jordan Poole hits buzzer-beater to send Michigan to the Sweet 16s
Best Record-Breaking Performance
Roger Federer, Tennis
Aaron Judge, New York Yankees
Tom Brady, New England Patriots
Diana Taurasi, Phoenix Mercury
Best International Men's Soccer Player
Lionel Messi, FC Barcelona/Argentina National Team
Cristiano Ronaldo, Real Madrid/Portuguese National Team
Mohamed Salah, Liverpool/Egyptian National Team
Neymar Jr., PSG/Brazilian National Team
Best International Women's Soccer Player
Lieke Martens, FC Barcelona/Netherlands National Team
Sam Kerr, Chicago Red Stars/Australian National Team
Pernille Harder, VfL Wolfsburg/Danish National Team
Jodie Taylor, Seattle Reign/English National Team
Best NFL Player
Tom Brady, New England Patriots
Todd Gurley, Los Angeles Rams
Antonio Brown, Pittsburgh Steelers
Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams
Best MLB Player
Aaron Judge, New York Yankees
Jose Altuve, Houston Astros
Mike Trout, LA Angels
Max Scherzer, Washington Nationals
Best NHL Player
Alexander Ovechkin, Washington Capitals
Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh Penguins
Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers
Marc-Andre Fleury, Las Vegas Golden Knights
Best Driver
Josef Newgarden, IndyCar
Martin Truex Jr, NASCAR
Lewis Hamilton, Formula One
Brittany Force, NHRA
Best NBA Player
James Harden, Houston Rockets
LeBron James, Cleveland Cavaliers
Anthony Davis, New Orleans Pelicans
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks
Best WNBA Player
Maya Moore, Minnesota Lynx
Candace Parker, Los Angeles Sparks
Sylvia Fowles, Minnesota Lynx
Skylar Diggins-Smith, Dallas Wings
Best Fighter
WINNER: Terence Crawford, Boxing
Vasyl Lomachenko, Boxing
Rose Namajunas, UFC
Georges St-Pierre, UFC
Best Male Golfer
Jordan Spieth
Justin Thomas
Dustin Johnson
Patrick Reed
Best Female Golfer
Shanshan Feng
Inbee Park
Ariya Jutanugarn
Sung-Hyun Park
Best Male Olympian
WINNER: Shaun White, Snowboarding
Red Gerard, Snowboarding
David Wise, Halfpipe Skiing
John Shuster, Curling
Best Female Olympian
WINNER: Chloe Kim, Snowboarding
Mikaela Shiffrin, Skiing
Jamie Anderson, Snowboarding
Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson, US Women's Hockey
Best Male Tennis Player
Roger Federer
Rafael Nadal
Marin Cilic
Best Female Tennis Player
Sloane Stephens
Caroline Wozniacki
Simona Halep
Garbine Muguruza
Best Male Action Sports Athlete
Henrik Harlaut (SWE), Ski
Kelvin Hoefler (BRA), Skateboard
David Wise (USA), Ski
Marcus Kleveland (NOR), Snowboard
Best Female Action Sports Athlete
Chloe Kim (USA), Snowboard
Jamie Anderson (USA), Snowboard
Brighton Zeuner (USA), Skateboard
Stephanie Gilmore (AUS). Surf
Best Jockey
Mike Smith
Jose Ortiz
Florent Geroux
Flavien Prat
Best Male Athlete With a Disability
Dan Cnossen, Nordic Skiing
Andrew Kurka, Alpine Skiing
Declan Farmer, Sled Hockey
Mike Schultz, Snowboarding
Best Female Athlete With a Disability
Oksana Masters, Nordic Skiing
Brenna Huckaby, Snowboarding
Kendall Gretsch, Nordic Skiing
Tatyana McFadden, Track and Field
Best Bowler
Jason Belmonte
Rhino Page
Tom Smallwood
Jesper Svensson
Best MLS Player
Nemanja Nikolić, Chicago Fire
Diego Valeri, Portland Timbers
Ike Opara, Sporting Kansas City
Tim Melia, Sporting Kansas City
Best NWSL Player
Sam Kerr, Chicago Red Stars
Megan Rapinoe, Seattle Reign
Sam Mewis
Adrianna Franch, Portland Thorns
The 2018 ESPYS will air live on ABC tonight at 8 p.m. EST.
(This story was originally published Wednesday, July 18, 2018 at 7 a.m. PST)