11 Times Will Smith & Jada Pinkett Smith Got Real About Love and Made Us Even Bigger Fans of Their Romance

by Johnni Macke | Thu., Jul. 5, 2018 1:51 PM
Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith are the power couple we all should be paying attention to.
After celebrating their 20th anniversary as a married couple in December 2017 it's clear that the Smith family is doing something right...especially by Hollywood standards.
Over the years, the couple has had their ups and downs, but through it all they've been honest about their marriage, relationship and partnership. In fact, they've said some outrageous, hilarious, and at times interesting things when talking about their romance, but no matter what comes out of their mouths it's honest and that's why we love them so much.
Recently, Smith opened up about his 20 plus year romance with the Girls Trip actress and made sure to point out that "married" isn't a label they use anymore. Instead they refer to themselves as "life partners" and it's just the most recent example of how these two lovebirds keep it real.
Take a trip down memory lane—and one of the coolest relationships in Hollywood—below and pick your favorite honest (and at times wild) quote about love that Mr. and Mrs. Smith have said about one another throughout their careers.
Trust us, you're going to want to write some of these down!
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
"We don't even say we're married anymore. We refer to ourselves as 'life partners,' where you get into that space where you realize you are literally with somebody for the rest of your life," Will Smith said during an interview with TIDAL's Rap Radar podcast. "There's no deal breakers. There's nothing she could do—ever—nothing that would break our relationship. She has my support till death, and it feels so good to get to that space."
AP Photo/Julio Cortez
"I've heard all the things—their marriage is not real, he's gay, she's gay, they swing. But at the end of the day, people have to believe what they have to believe. I'll tell you what, it's too hard to be in a pretend marriage. Life's too short for that one." — Jada Pinkett Smith on Atlanta's Q100
Steve Granitz/WireImage
"There's really not a secret per se. If you don't get divorced that year, you get to add one more year to your marriage." — Will Smith to E! News
"Should we be married to individuals who can not be responsible for themselves and their families within their freedom? Should we be in relationships with individuals who we can not entrust to their own values, integrity, and LOVE...for us??? Here is how I will change my statement...Will and I BOTH can do WHATEVER we want, because we TRUST each other to do so. This does NOT mean we have an open relationship...this means we have a GROWN one." — Jada Pinkett Smith on Facebook.
Jackson Lee/ Splash News
"I'm not gonna be silly. I'm here to honor you. Just watching the piece with the kids it just takes me back to when we made them. Can't help but think about that. It's just amazing. It's like you take Jada Pinkett Smith and an obscure town in Mexico and some tequila and you end up with great kids!" — Will Smith at Vh1's Dear Mama Event
Alberto Rodriguez/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
"You gotta trust who you're with, and at the end of the day, I'm not here to be anybody's watcher. I'm not his watcher. He's a grown man. I trust that the man that Will is is a man of integrity. HE's got all the freedom in the world, and as long as Will can look at himself in the mirror and be OK, I'm good." —Jada Pinkett Smith on The Howard Stern Show
Theo Wargo/Getty Images
"In the interest of redundant, repetitious, over & over-again-ness... Jada and I are...NOT GETTING A DIVORCE!!!!!!!!!!!!! : -) I promise you all - if I ever decide to divorce my Queen - I SWEAR I'll tell you myself! #Dumb People Should Have to Wear Scarlet D's." — Will Smith on Facebook
Jesse Grant/Getty Images for NAACP Image Awards
"I never thought about being married or having a family. I didn't know anything about that because I came from a single mom so I always though I'd be a single mom and have a career. Then I found this beautiful man, Will. I got married to him and I got my bonus son Trey and then I got Jaden and I got Willow and I was able to create, for myself, something I never had—which means family." — Jada Pinkett Smith at Vh1's Dear Mama Event
Jason Kempin/Getty Images for The Clara Lionel Foundation
"She is just absolutely hardcore, like she absolutely is unfazed by the weight and the pressures of life. She is so calm and cool and easy in any situation. She can bear anything, and I just love that about her." — Will Smith to People
Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images
"If you really want to know, I'm thankful for the Hollywood scrutiny, that that's my problem. There are mothers out there losing their sons, their husbands, their daughters. I'm blessed. So scrutinize me. I'll take that any day over what the majority of my people are dealing with on a daily basis. I dare not complain." — Jada Pinkett Smith to American Way magazine
DaGreenTeam/Splash News
"He's been by my side through some of the most difficult parts of my life. And so that's something you can never take away. A lot of other things, you never know, other things might change...but one thing is for sure: I love him deeply and he is my best friend." — Jada Pinkett Smith on HuffPost Live
