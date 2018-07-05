11 Times Will Smith & Jada Pinkett Smith Got Real About Love and Made Us Even Bigger Fans of Their Romance

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith are the power couple we all should be paying attention to.

After celebrating their 20th anniversary as a married couple in December 2017 it's clear that the Smith family is doing something right...especially by Hollywood standards.

Over the years, the couple has had their ups and downs, but through it all they've been honest about their marriage, relationship and partnership. In fact, they've said some outrageous, hilarious, and at times interesting things when talking about their romance, but no matter what comes out of their mouths it's honest and that's why we love them so much.

Recently, Smith opened up about his 20 plus year romance with the Girls Trip actress and made sure to point out that "married" isn't a label they use anymore. Instead they refer to themselves as "life partners" and it's just the most recent example of how these two lovebirds keep it real.

Take a trip down memory lane—and one of the coolest relationships in Hollywood—below and pick your favorite honest (and at times wild) quote about love that Mr. and Mrs. Smith have said about one another throughout their careers.

Trust us, you're going to want to write some of these down!