MTV's The Challenge: How the Cast and Theme For Each Season Is Really Picked

Before the Final Reckoning, let's go back to the beginning.

MTV's The Challenge kicks off its 32nd season (titled Final Reckoning) tonight, and it's showing no signs of slowing down after more than 20 years on the air. Judging by the ratings and response from its rabid fanbase you can expect to see Johnny Bananas and CT Tamburello in walkers competing against each other at a season set in their nursing home.

Over the course of 32 seasons, the reality hit has thrown all kinds of twists and turns at its cast, including a variety of locations, themes and pairings. But who is deciding how each season will play out and which contestants will be asked to compete? And how are they making the decision to do an individual, partner or team-based season?

The Challenge's executive producer Scott Freeman, Bunim/Murray's executive vice president of International, pulled the curtain back on the process to E! News,offering insight into how one of reality TV's most beloved shows is crafted.

When the team—which initially consists of a small group of just Freeman, Julie [Pizzi, president of entertainment and development] and sometimes the development team at Bunim/Murray, along with the showrunner once they are officially attached—sits down to plan out a future season, what comes first: the theme or the cast?