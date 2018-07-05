The Significance of Taylor Swift Skipping Her Fourth of July Party Again

In years past, when Swift has been romantically linked to someone—Calvin Harris and Tom Hiddleston come to mind—they've been front and center at one of the singer's Fourth of July parties, which were heavily documented on social media and in paparazzi photos.

Both of Swift's relationships with Harris and Hiddleston were very public, with the media following their every move. But her relationship with Alwyn is the complete opposite. The couple is rarely spotted together, and it seems that's just how they like it. Swapping big, public bashes for low-key trips to the local pub in London or romantic hikes in Malibu.

And a change in priorities is really what it comes down to. Having lived in the spotlight for over a decade, Swift has now made privacy a priority, choosing to remain out of the public eye when she's not on tour.

So, while seeing pics of Swift's Fourth of July party is always a treat for fans, having her skip the celebration is very significant. The Grammy winner is living her life how she wants to, on her terms, toasting to her real friends and wasting no time on her haters.

Call it what you want, but Swift seems to be enjoying life now more than ever before.