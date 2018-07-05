Meghan Markle Epitomizes Summer Chic in Yellow Brandon Maxwell Dress

Meghan Markle looked sunny and chic on Thursday when she attended a reception for the Your Commonwealth Youth Challenge in London with Prince Harry.

The Duchess of Sussex wore a bright yellow, sleeveless dress by American designer Brandon Maxwell, which could be considered a timely choice given the recent U.S. holiday.

"We love that she gave a nod to an American designer on the day after the 4th of July celebrations, and love even more that she chose such a brightly colored frock to do so in," said Amanda Dishaw, editorial director of the fashion blog Meghan's Mirror.

The royal accessorized her look with earrings and nude heels. She also tucked her hair into a neat little bun.