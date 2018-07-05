Victoria's Secret Model Izabel Goulart Is Engaged to Kevin Trapp

Instagram
He liked it, so he put a ring on it!
Victoria Secret model Izabel Goulart announced her engagement to professional soccer player Kevin Trapp today via social media! The two have spent the past couple days soaking up the sun in Italy—and really, what better scenery could there be to pop the question?! Goulart and Trapp posted the same video on their respective Instagram accounts flaunting the beautiful engagement ring, followed by what must be the most adorable of smooches. These two took a scene straight out of a classic rom-com flick.
The 27-year-old German soccer player and the 33-year-old model have been dating for over two years after meeting during a trip to Paris. After taking fans along on all their extravagant vacations together (via social media, obvi.), there is no doubt how madly in love these two are. The Brazilian beauty summed up her emotions by captioning the video with the words, "When you meet the one who changes your life in every sense then you are sure he is the right one!" Similarly, the goalkeeper posted the same video, writing, "I have no words to describe such a magical moment." Looks like Goulart is one of the few who can make it past the goal posts and score this hunk's heart!
