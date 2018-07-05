Lili Reinhart Opens Up About Body Dysmorphia After Trolls Criticize Her Appearance

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Lili Reinhart is "feeling really disheartened" by recent social media comments about her appearance.
The 21-year-old Riverdale star opened up about her struggle with body dysmorphia on Twitter this week after her appearance was criticized by social media trolls. This discussion on body image stems from Reinhart's recent Grace Kelly-inspired photo shoot with BAZAAR.com, released Monday, during which she talked about how Kelly and Marilyn Monroe are inspirations to her.
"Marilyn Monroe was a curvy girl: she had boobs and she didn't have a 24-inch waist," Reinhart said. "To me that's really inspiring and makes me feel like my body can be accepted."
Following the shoot's release earlier this week, Reinhart read comments on social media and decided to send a message about body shaming and mental health.
"Telling someone they don't deserve to feel insecure because their body is 'fine' or 'just like' whomever.. is wrong," Reinhart tweeted on July 2. "That's part of the problem. That's part of body shaming."
She continued, "I will never understand how someone can be so cowardly as to hide behind their phone and tell a stranger that their feelings are irrelevant and considered 'whining,' just because they think you represent some ideal figure or shape."
Reinhart then added, "I hope this example helps show you a significant problem that's going on today with young boys and girls. This is why people with mental health issues- depression, eating disorders, body dismirphia [sic]— sometimes don't get the help they need because they're shamed into being quiet."
The actress then returned to social media a day later to continue the discussion after reading more disheartening comments.
"Feeling really disheartened by the fact that so many people are saying 'you're skinny so shut up about embrscing [sic] your body.' As if my body dysmorphia is irrelevant because of how I look to some people. I'm either not curvy enough or not skinny enough to feel insecure," she tweeted. "Mental illness gets worse when people say that you don't have a right to feel the way you do. That's where we are dailing [sic]. Do not encourage this behavior. It is destructive. More destructive than you'll ever realize. You may not understand someone's insecurity- but respect it."
