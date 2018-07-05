Emma Roberts' Lace Top Is the Statement Piece Every Wardrobe Needs

We're obsessed with Emma Roberts' blouse—even just for the frill of it.

In honor of the Christian Dior Autumn/Fall show and the Maison Christian Dior Dinner, which celebrated the new fragrances, soaps, candles and creams, the American Horror Story actress modeled the beauty of the new collection, wearing a lace top with layers of frill that were cut to form a plunging neckline, a graphic maxi skirt with a ruffled hem, a quilted clutch and black pumps. Combined with her natural-looking makeup and sleek hairstyle, her overall look makes an impact, even during Paris Fashion Week, which attracts the world's best dressed.