Colin Firth's Wife Livia Giuggioli Settles Stalking Case Against Former Fling

Colin Firth's wife Livia Giuggioli has reached a private settlement with Marco Brancaccia after accusing her former fling of stalking.
Both the Firths' and Brancaccia's lawyers released a statement on Thursday regarding the news.
"In the best interests of their families, the parties have agreed [to] a private settlement," the attorneys said in a statement to E! News. "Therefore the parties have asked the court for a postponement of the preliminary hearing in order to formalize the agreement. From this point on, this agreement precludes any further public statement by any of the parties about this matter."
According to The Times, the decision was made following a pre-trial hearing in Rome on July 4.
Brancaccia denied the stalking allegations in March 2018 during an interview with The Times. He claimed Giuggioli invented them as a way to cover up an affair they had had between 2015 and 2016.
"We were romantically involved, she wanted to leave Colin for me," he told the newspaper at the time. He said his alleged "stalking" consisted of two WhatsApp messages and an email to Firth after the affair ended.
"I wrote an email to Colin about my relationship with Livia, which I now regret sending, and she filed a complaint against me for stalking out of fear that I could go public with what she had revealed to me about her marriage and work," Brancaccia told The Times. "In a year she sent me hundreds of messages of love, photos and videos, even a diary."
Giuggioli admitted to the affair following The Times' report.
"A few years ago Colin and Livia privately made the decision to separate. During that time Livia briefly became involved with former friend Mr Brancaccia. The Firths have since reunited," Giuggiolo and Firth's rep told E! News at the time. "Subsequently, Mr Brancaccia carried out a frightening campaign of harassment over several months, much of which is documented. As a consequence of his stalking, threats and refusal to desist, the legal complaint was lodged with the Italian authorities."
The rep claimed neither Firth nor Giuggioli spoke publicly about the affair for "obvious reasons." But after the newspaper La Repubblica published details of the police investigation prompted by Giuggioli's accusations, the two felt the need to address it.
"The reporting this week on this case is understood to be the consequence of a leaked court document," the couple's rep added at time. "This is greatly to be regretted. It does not serve the interests of any of the parties involved."
Firth and Giuggioli married in 1997. They share two children together, Luca Firth and Matteo Firth. He also has a son Will Firth from his previous relationship with Meg Tilly.