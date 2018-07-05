Selena Gomez and David Henrie Reunite at Disneyland on the Fourth of July

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Thu., Jul. 5, 2018 7:38 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

It's a Disney Channel reunion!

Selena Gomez celebrated the Fourth of July with her Wizards of Waverly Place co-star David Henrie. The two stars spent the day at (where else?) Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif. 

"Hope everyone had a great 4th of July!" the "Wolves" singer wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of the pair. "Spent mine with some of my favorite people @disney."

Fans will recall Gomez played Alex Russo on the show while Henrie played her brother Justin Russo. Gomez gave a slight nod to their fictitious sibling relationship by captioning one photo "Brudder & sissy" and another "family vacation vibes."

Even though it's been years since their show ended, the celebrity duo have managed to stay friends. Gomez even attended Henrie's wedding in April 2017.

Photos

Stars Celebrate Fourth of July 2018

To see how other celebrities celebrated the 4th of July, check out the gallery.

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Selena Gomez , Top Stories , Apple News , Disney
Latest News
Amber Rose, SlutWalk, Slut Walk

Amber Rose Dresses Up Like a Sexy Bride at SlutWalk 2018

Kate Hudson

Kate Hudson Shares First Photo of Her Baby Girl Rani Rose

Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, PDA

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis Share a Passionate Kiss in L.A.

Sofia Richie, Scott Disick, Instagram

Scott Disick Takes Sexy Photo of Sofia Richie on Bed

Sarah Paulson, The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Scared

Ellen DeGeneres Scares Because She Cares: See Her Funniest Scares & Spooks Over the Years Now

The Voice

Relive the Most Exciting Moments from The Voice, RuPaul's Drag Race and the Rest of the PCAs Competition Show Finalists

Carrie Underwood, Hollywood Walk of Fame

Carrie Underwood Shows Scar From 2017 Accident in Selfie

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.