Chris Pine and Annabelle Wallis Wear Matching Outfits in London

Chris Pine and Annabelle Wallis are in sync—in more ways than one.

The actors were photographed holding hands in the streets of London Wednesday. Intentional or not, Pine and Wallis seemingly coordinated their outfits for the occasion, as the bronzed stars both wore neutral shades. (Give their stylists Elizabeth Stewart and Karla Welch a raise!)

The low-key actors were spotted across the street from The Burlington Arcade toward Bond Street. They were "in a very good mood," according to an eyewitness, "and were very polite."

Pine, 37, and Wallis, 33, have only been photographed together a handful of times since romance rumors began swirling in March. Pine is currently in the U.K. to film Patty Jenkins' Wonder Woman 1984, while Wallis did not mention Pine when she recently did press for Tag.