House of Cards' Claire Underwood Declared Her Independence and Fans Loved Every Second of It

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Thu., Jul. 5, 2018 7:08 AM

"Happy Independence Day…to me." With Robin Wright's Claire Underwood saying those words, House of Cards set the tone for its upcoming sixth and final season.

The video, which you can see above, was posted on Twitter and punctuated with #MyTurn. Season five of the Netflix political drama ended with Wright's character taking control of the White House. She turned to the camera, something only her husband Frank Underwood (Kevin Spacey) previously did, and broke the fourth wall and declared, "My turn."

Wright will be the lead of the upcoming season after Netflix severed ties with Spacey following sexual misconduct allegations. Some of the final season of House of Cards had already been shot and production was shut down to regroup. No word on what will happen to the Frank Underwood character. At the end of the fifth season he was awaiting a pardon from Claire.

Photos

Famous Feuds: TV Shows vs. Stars

Claire Underwood declaring her independence delighted fans.

Joining Wright this year are returning cast members Michael Kelly, Jayne Atkinson, Patricia Clarkson, Constance Zimmer, Derek Cecil, Campbell Scott and Boris McGiver. Diane Lane and Greg Kinnear have also joined the cast for the final season.

House of Cards will return to Netflix in 2018.

