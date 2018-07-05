Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith Don't Call Themselves "Married"

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith celebrated 20 years of marriage in December 2017, but it's not something they think about often. In fact, in an interview on TIDAL's Rap Radar podcast, the 49-year-old actor explained why the labels "husband" and "wife" mean little to them. "We don't even say we're married anymore. We refer to ourselves as 'life partners,' where you get into that space where you realize you are literally with somebody for the rest of your life," Smith said. "There's no deal breakers. There's nothing she could do—ever—nothing that would break our relationship. She has my support till death, and it feels so good to get to that space."

Smith denied split rumors in May via his new song "In the Clique." In it, he rapped, "Twenty years of swag y'all just witnessed / Stop the divorce rumors and mind your damn business."