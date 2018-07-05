Vanessa Kirby Dismisses Tom Cruise Romance Rumors

Imagine Vanessa Kirby's surprise when, in the spring of 2017, she was romantically linked to Tom Cruise, her co-star in Mission: Impossible — Fallout (in theaters July 27). Kirby had been in a relationship with actor Callum Turner for about two years, but the tabloids seemed to forget that detail after she was photographed kissing Cruise on the set of their upcoming blockbuster.

"Even though the crew were there, it was all [in the tabloids] like, 'The next wife falls at his feet,'" Kirby recalls in the August issue of Marie Claire U.K. (on sale now). "The most disconcerting thing was the people I didn't think would believe it did, and they were texting my boyfriend, asking, 'Are you OK?' I don't think they believe anything they read now because you just can't. None of it is real. To be getting married to him? Not even a snog—it was marriage."

(The actress first denied romance rumors last year, telling The Daily Mail, "There's literally zero truth in it. I've been in a relationship for two years! The rumors came out after I'd met Tom, once, in a room full of people. We hadn't started filming, and all of a sudden, we're getting married! It's so bizarre. My boyfriend found it hilarious." Kirby never "brought it up" with Cruise. "He never mentioned it. I don't think he even knows. The whole thing's ridiculous.")