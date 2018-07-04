Chance the Rapper Is Engaged to Kirsten Corley: Watch the Surprise Proposal

Chance the Rapper liked her so much that he put a ring on it.

E! News can confirm the Grammy winner proposed to Kirsten Corley during the Fourth of July holiday.

"She said yes," Chance the Rapper wrote on Twitter Wednesday evening after video surfaced of the outdoor proposal.

In video posted on The Shade Room, the musician got down on one knee—while shirtless—and asked his longtime girlfriend to marry him. "Kirsten Katrina Corley, will you make me a man and be my wife?" he is overheard asking.

The couple shares a daughter named Kensli who ran up to her parents soon after the engagement.