Chance the Rapper Is Engaged to Kirsten Corley: Watch the Surprise Proposal

Chance the Rapper liked her so much that he put a ring on it.
E! News can confirm the Grammy winner proposed to Kirsten Corley during the Fourth of July holiday.
"She said yes," Chance the Rapper wrote on Twitter Wednesday evening after video surfaced of the outdoor proposal.
In video posted on The Shade Room, the musician got down on one knee—while shirtless—and asked his longtime girlfriend to marry him. "Kirsten Katrina Corley, will you make me a man and be my wife?" he is overheard asking.
The couple shares a daughter named Kensli who ran up to her parents soon after the engagement.
They would all embrace for a group hug as friends clapped and cheered in the background.
"Proposed In The Hunninds! @chancetherapper You A Real One! 7-4-18 #BlockBoys," his brother Taylor Bennett shared on Instagram.
While he has tried to keep his romantic life private, Chance the Rapper previously thanked Kirsten and their daughter after winning multiple trophies including Best New Artist at the 2017 Grammy Awards.
And when it was time to celebrate Kirsten's birthday in May, the man behind hits including "No Problem" and "Cocoa Butter Kisses" couldn't hide his love for the leading lady in his life.
"From the beginning beginning to the end end. You are my oldest and best friend. You are responsible for everyone of the most wonderful things in my life," he wrote on Instagram. "I'm forever grateful that God made me find you, and even more grateful that you made me find God. Forever and ever babe. Happy Birthday."
Congratulations to the couple on their big news.