Ayesha and Stephen Curry Welcome Baby No. 3—Find Out the Name Of Their Son

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Wed., Jul. 4, 2018 5:19 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

The Curry family has some news to share this Fourth of July!

On Wednesday afternoon, Ayesha Curry and her husband Stephen Curry announced the arrival of a baby boy.

"My heart is FULL. God has been too good to us," the celebrity cook and best-selling author shared on Instagram. "Our beautiful baby boy Canon W. Jack Curry 7/2/2018. He joined us earlier than we thought and we couldn't be more excited and grateful."

She added, "Family of 5! @stephencurry30 #mynewman."

Steph also confirmed the news with a photo from the hospital room. "On this journey, on this quest... protect me... I'm bless!" he captioned on Instagram. "Canon W. Jack Curry."

Photos

Celebrity Cookbooks

Throughout her pregnancy, Ayesha has been open in the fact that the third time around hasn't been the easiest experience.

When the six-month mark hit, The Seasoned Life author revealed just how tough things had been health wise.

"6 down 3 to go! Praising God because I can finally eat and cook a little bit again!" she wrote on social media. "Pray that it sticks for me y'all! Ive had 5 hospital stays since the new year and have pretty much been sucking at life (at least that's how it's felt.) I think I'm starting to turn a corner though!!!! Woot woot."

Fortunately, she had a supportive husband who was always willing to help—when he wasn't winning NBA games, of course.

"We've been through the most amazing times together, I wouldn't change a thing," Ayesha previously shared on her blog back in 2013. "I've watched him grow into the most amazing man, husband and now father."

Congratulations to the happy family on their big news.

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Stephen Curry , Babies , Family , Pregnancies , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney Kardashian Has The Best Response to Hater Who Says She ''Never'' Works

Wells Adams, Sarah Hyland, Pre-Emmys 2018, Party

Wells Adams Tells Sarah Hyland's Body-Shamer To "Eat S--t" Over Bikini Photo

Mike Sorrentino, The Situation, 2014

Mike ''The Situation'' Sorrentino Speaks Out After Prison Sentencing

Country Music's Most Charitable: Brad Paisley & More

Brad Pitt Spotted With Mystery Blonde--Is It a Date?!

The Walking Dead

The Walking Dead Premiere Is "Awesome," Says Jeffrey Dean Morgan

Khloe Kardashian's Cryptic Messages to "Stupid People"

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.