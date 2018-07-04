Janet Jackson Can't Stop Smiling When Her Baby Boy Joins Instagram Video

Janet Jackson is thanking fans for their support after a "rough week."

Just two days after Joe Jackson was laid to rest at Forest Lawn in Southern California, the "All for You" singer took to Instagram and delivered a video message.

"Hey you guys, it's been a pretty rough week. But we're excited. I'm excited. We cannot wait to see you," Janet shared with her 2.7 million followers. "It's been way too long. I miss you guys so much. I'm about to jump on this plane and start this tour and like I said, I can't wait to see you."

And before she could finish her message, a few sounds appeared in the background that turned out to be her son Eissa.

"Those are my baby's footsteps you hear," she shared before speaking to her baby boy. "Alright sweetheart. I'm right here. Okay, I'll pick you up baby." Awwww!

Photos

Musicians Performing Live on Stage

Janet would also caption the video, "Thank u for all your love and support. Means so much to me during this time. Can't wait to see you all on #SOTW tour. First stop: @essencefest."

This Sunday, Janet is expected to resume her State of the World tour with a performance at the Mercedes Benz Superdome in New Orleans.

She will follow up with 14 different concert stops throughout the summer where fans can hear her biggest hits including "That's the Way Love Goes" and "Rhythm Nation."

Music aside, Janet and her family came together this past week as they remembered Joe. The Jackson family patriarch passed away on June 27 at the age of 89 while in hospice care in Las Vegas, the Clark County coroner confirmed to E! News.

Soon after his death, many family members expressed their fond memories of the music mogul on social media.

"You are the first true Jackson. The legend that started it all. None of us would be anywhere near where we're at if it weren't for you," Paris Jackson shared. "You are the strongest man I know. Your life's work will go down in history."

