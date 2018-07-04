Janet Jackson Can't Stop Smiling When Her Baby Boy Joins Instagram Video

Janet Jackson is thanking fans for their support after a "rough week."

Just two days after Joe Jackson was laid to rest at Forest Lawn in Southern California, the "All for You" singer took to Instagram and delivered a video message.

"Hey you guys, it's been a pretty rough week. But we're excited. I'm excited. We cannot wait to see you," Janet shared with her 2.7 million followers. "It's been way too long. I miss you guys so much. I'm about to jump on this plane and start this tour and like I said, I can't wait to see you."

And before she could finish her message, a few sounds appeared in the background that turned out to be her son Eissa.

"Those are my baby's footsteps you hear," she shared before speaking to her baby boy. "Alright sweetheart. I'm right here. Okay, I'll pick you up baby." Awwww!