Jersey Shore's Deena Cortese Reveals Her Pregnancy Cravings in First Baby Bump Picture

Deena Cortese's road to motherhood has begun!

Just two days after announcing she is expecting her first child with husband Christopher Buckner, the Jersey Shore star took to Instagram to reveal her baby bump.

"Excited to share our pregnancy journey with all of you!! Our first bump pic," Deena wrote to her followers. "Don't worry I won't post bump pics every single week! Lol but this is the first!! #bumppic #motherandson #christopherjohn #weeklybumppic."

While posing in a blue dress, the MTV reality star also revealed she is 14 weeks along into her journey.

"STOP MY LITTLE BUMP," Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi wrote in the comments section. "I am so fricken happy for you my meatball. I love you."