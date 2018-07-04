Kevin Spacey Investigated for Three More Sexual Assault Allegations in London

Scotland Yard is investigating three new sexual assault allegations against Kevin Spacey, police relayed to Variety. London's Metropolitan Police Department confirmed the allegations of sexual assault to E! News, but did not identify Spacey as the man accused.

According to authorities, an unnamed man reported being sexually assaulted in 2008 in Lambeth, the year and place Spacey was working as the Old Vic Theatre's artistic director. Another man alleged he was sexually assaulted in 2013 in Gloucester, and the third allegation comes from a man who claims he was sexually assaulted in 1996 in Westminster.