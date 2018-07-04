Kevin Spacey Investigated for Three More Sexual Assault Allegations in London

by McKenna Aiello | Wed., Jul. 4, 2018 3:08 PM

Kevin Spacey

Scotland Yard is investigating three new sexual assault allegations against Kevin Spacey, police relayed to Variety. London's Metropolitan Police Department confirmed the allegations of sexual assault to E! News, but did not identify Spacey as the man accused. 

According to authorities, an unnamed man reported being sexually assaulted in 2008 in Lambeth, the year and place Spacey was working as the Old Vic Theatre's artistic director. Another man alleged he was sexually assaulted in 2013 in Gloucester, and the third allegation comes from a man who claims he was sexually assaulted in 1996 in Westminster. 

In total, U.K. authorities are looking into six separate claims involving Spacey. Two months ago, the Los Angeles District Attorney's office announced they were looking into claims stemming from an alleged sexual assault reported to have taken place in 1992. 

Since October 2017, more than a dozen men in both the United States and England have accused Spacey of sexual misconduct. The 58-year-old Oscar winner has not commented on the investigations nor have any charges been filed against him. 

Tuesday's development comes just hours after Guy Pearce referred to Spacey's behavior on set of L.A. Confidential as "handsy."

Officers from the Child Abuse and Sexual Offenses Command are investigating the most recent allegations, E! News can confirm. 

E! News has reached out to Spacey's attorney for comment. 

