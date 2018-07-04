LeBron James and Other Sports Stars Who've Gone Hollywood

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Wed., Jul. 4, 2018 2:55 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
LeBron James

Theo Wargo/NBC/Getty Images for 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

This past weekend, LeBron James agreed to a four-year $154 million contract with the Los Angeles Lakers, leaving the Cleveland Cavaliers once again.

The three-time NBA champion was originally signed by the latter team in 2003 and left Ohio, his home state, in 2010 to join the Miami Heat. He returned to Cleveland after helping the Heat win two NBA Finals, in 2012 and 2013.

Naturally, LeBron received a warm welcome to L.A. on social media from fans, including celebs.

He is no stranger to Los Angeles and to the Hollywood lifestyle. LeBron owns not one but two multi-million dollar mansions in the prestigious, celebrity-favorite Brentwood neighborhood. He has even already had small parts in TV shows and films, such as Trainwreck, produced his own documentaries and other shows and is expected to star in Space Jam 2. He should have no problem adapting to his new glamorous celebrity life.

Kevin Hart, LeBron James, 2018 NBA All-Star Weekend Party

Getty Images for Rémy Martin // Jerritt Clark

LeBron James

King James has been hobnobbing with Hollywood's elite for years and has also been a resident of Los Angeles for years—in 2017, while still a Cleveland Cavalier, he bought a second mansion in Brentwood. Now an official Laker, LeBron should feel right at home.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Jason Statham, MET Gala 2016, Arrivals, Couples

Jamie McCarthy/FilmMagic

Jason Statham

Before he was starring in basically every action movie you can think so, the actor and husband of Rosie Huntington-Whiteley was a member of Britain's National Diving Squad and took part in the 1990 Commonwealth Games.

Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen, Met Gala 2018, Couples

Dia Dipasupil/WireImage

Tom Brady

The New England Patriots quarterback gets to attend the most elite celebrity events, mostly thanks to his supermodel wife Gisele Bündchen.

Article continues below

Dwayne Johnson

Eric Charbonneau/Getty Images

Dwayne Johnson

Not only is WWE's The Rock a Hollywood star, he is one of the highest-paid actors in the world.

O.J. Simpson, OJ Simpson, Parole hearing

Jason Bean/The Reno Gazette-Journal via AP, Pool

O.J. Simpson

The former NFL star, a California native and USC alum, was building an acting career, with roles in films such as the Naked Gun trilogy and the mini-series Roots, before he retired from professional football. It was derailed with his 1995 murder trial over the killing of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson, of which he was acquitted. He is currently out on parole after serving nine years for a botched armed robbery in Las Vegas.

John Cena, CinemaCon

Alex J. Berliner/ABImages

John Cena

The WWE star is building his Hollywood acting resume, with roles in comedy films such as Trainwreck and Blockers.

Article continues below

Arnold Schwarzenegger, Hollywood Walk of Fame, 1987

SNAP/REX/Shutterstock

Arnold Schwarzenegger

Before he was the Terminator, and the Governor of California, he was a bodybuilder and Mr. Olympia. 

Gigi Hadid, Serena Williams, Bella Hadid

JOHN NACION/startraksphoto.com

Serena Williams

The tennis champion has celebrities fangirling over her! Also, she's BFFs with Meghan Markle now. Serena - 1, Hollywood - 0.

Lindsay Arnold, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, DWTS

Disney ABC Press

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

"Wait a minute. I know you. You're Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. You played basketball for the Los Angeles Lakers. Then you were in Airplane! This year, you were on Dancing With the Stars. I've seen you dance! I think you're the greatest, but my dad says you don't work hard enough on the Quickstep."

Article continues below

Jason Lee

Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

Jason Lee

Did you know the Mallrats and My Name Is Earl star used to be a professional skateboarder?

Russell Wilson, Ciara, Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2018

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

Russell Wilson

The Seattle Seahawks quarterback is certainly living up the Hollywood lifestyle, thanks to wife Ciara.

Brooks Laich, Julianne Hough, 2015 Creative Arts Emmy Awards

JB Lacroix/WireImage

Brookls Laich

Julianne Hough's husband and Washington Capitals center has gotten used to the red carpet life thanks to his glamorous wife.

Article continues below

Ronda Rousey

Ronda Rousey/Instagram

Ronda Rousey

The UFC fighter-turned-WWE star had had small parts in films such as The Expendables 3, Entourage and Furious 7.

Check out other athletes who have gone Hollywood, including some who became successful actors.

The list includes Arnold SchwarzeneggerDwayne Johnson and John Cena.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ LeBron James , Top Stories , Apple News , VG
Latest News
Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney Kardashian Has The Best Response to Hater Who Says She ''Never'' Works

Wells Adams, Sarah Hyland, Pre-Emmys 2018, Party

Wells Adams Tells Sarah Hyland's Body-Shamer To "Eat S--t" Over Bikini Photo

Mike Sorrentino, The Situation, 2014

Mike ''The Situation'' Sorrentino Speaks Out After Prison Sentencing

Country Music's Most Charitable: Brad Paisley & More

Brad Pitt Spotted With Mystery Blonde--Is It a Date?!

The Walking Dead

The Walking Dead Premiere Is "Awesome," Says Jeffrey Dean Morgan

Khloe Kardashian's Cryptic Messages to "Stupid People"

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.