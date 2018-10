Victoria and David Beckham Celebrate 19th Anniversary With Lunch and a Bean Bag Race

Go, dad, go!

David Beckham and Victoria Beckham are celebrating 19 years of marriage with their family in a very adorable way. Their anniversary coincides with the Fourth of July, and they were invited to take part in their youngest child and almost 7-year-old daughter Harper's school sports day, where David competed against other dads in a bean bag race.

Victoria posted video of him running with the fathers while trying to balance a bean bag on his head, writing, "Nice!"

Later in the afternoon, the couple and parents of four enjoyed a romantic lunch with wine.