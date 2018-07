G-Eazy Steps Out Solo at Paris Fashion Week Event After Halsey Split

G-Eazy stepped out in style the day Halsey announced they are "taking some time apart."

Wearing a black suit, the rapper appeared solo as he joined scores of celebs at the Vogue Foundation Dinner as part of Paris Fashion Week—Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2018-2019 at the Musee Galliera in Paris on Tuesday.

He and Halsey, who duet on the new single "Him & I," first sparked dating rumors last summer. Fans had speculated this week that they had broken up after noticing Halsey had deleted photos of him and also posted a cryptic pic.

G-Eazy had said on Monday that he was headed to Paris. Other celebs spotted at the Vogue Foundation Dinner included Mandy Moore , Adriana Lima, Alessandra Ambrosio, Liv Tyler, Naomi Campbell, Kaia Gerber, Tracee Ellis Ross and Ashley Graham.