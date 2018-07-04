CBS Condemns Big Brother Contestants' "Inappropriate Behavior and Offensive Comments"

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Wed., Jul. 4, 2018 12:06 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Big Brother, Season 20

CBS

CBS says it has issued warnings to a few Big Brother season 20 contestants over their "inappropriate behavior and offensive comments," which stirred outrage among viewers.

The network did not name names. Earlier this week, TMZ posted a video from the show's live online feed that shows contestant J.C. Mounduix attempting to place an ice cream scooper in or around the genitals of some of his housemates as they lay on a bed. In another video from the feed, also posted on TMZ, contestants Rachel Swindler and Angela Rummans make comments many viewers have deemed to be racist.

"Big Brother is a reality show about watching a group of people who have no privacy 24/7—and capturing every unfiltered moment and conversation in their lives. At times, the houseguests reveal prejudices and exhibit behavior that we do not condone," CBS said in a statement to E! News.

Photos

Meet the Big Brother Season 20 Contestants

"The producers have addressed two such incidents that were seen recently on the 24/7 online feed," the statement said. "In both cases, those involved have been warned about their inappropriate behavior and offensive comments, as well as future consequences. These events will not be part of any future Big Brother broadcast on CBS."

Season 20 of Big Brother premiered last week.

—Reporting by Chris Harnick

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ , Racism , Top Stories , TV , Controversy , Apple News
Latest News
Mike Sorrentino, The Situation, 2014

Mike ''The Situation'' Sorrentino Speaks Out After Prison Sentencing

Country Music's Most Charitable: Brad Paisley & More

Brad Pitt Spotted With Mystery Blonde--Is It a Date?!

The Walking Dead

The Walking Dead Premiere Is "Awesome," Says Jeffrey Dean Morgan

Khloe Kardashian's Cryptic Messages to "Stupid People"

Alyson Stoner

Alyson Stoner Kisses Female Love Interest in New Music Video for ''Fool''

Keira Knightley, Kate Middleton

Keira Knightley Criticizes Kate Middleton's Postpartum Behavior

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.