Gigi Hadid Claps Back at User Who Calls Her and Zayn Malik's Romance Fake

Splash News
Gigi Hadid is not here for your shade of her relationship with Zayn Mailk.
The 23-year-old model recently left a couple of lengthy comments on a post posted on an Instagram account dedicated solely to "exposing" what it says is a "fake" relationship between her and the 25-year-old singer, with whom she reconciled a few months ago after a short breakup. The account, which is private, posts "confessions" about the couple, submitted by other users.
A post published on Tuesday contained a photo of Hadid and Malik getting cozy, with the user-submitted "confession" that states, "Whatever zigi does for promo. Fact is that, Zayn is not going to follow gigi or ever going [to] post her picture on his Instagram again."
Malik does not follow Hadid on Instagram.
"Seems like u guys tag me in a new post every day … pls stop.. it's just negative, I really have no hard feelings towards you I just know what a beautiful world there is to go out and live in instead of trying to dissect a relationship between two people that you don't even know and that you do not see 99% of," Hadid wrote in a comment.
"For someone who is virtually inactive on the app, I don't need his follow- my eyes are tattooed to his chest," she continued, referring to his tattoo of her eyes on his chest. "The energy you put into this does not serve you our your life in any way kids…. truly 'beating a dead horse.' You guys can call it promo but I just post about my boyfriend like anyone else, whether I support z or he supports me is out of love and excitement for one another. There's nothing to figure out all the time… give it a break."
"This is my last comment on this matter but I hope u know it's not coming from a bad place," she said. "Just would love for you to find something else that inspires you in life…. x."
One of the owners of the Instagram account replied to Hadid, "I don't care, comment or no comment, I will still like you lol. I know you aren't a bad person which is why this confession didn't come from me. I will still keep this account and believe what I want to believe. All the love though x"
Following an online backlash, another post from the account stated that they "have NEVER hated on Gigi nor said ANYTHING bad about her" and that they have only posted "confessions" about her and Malik that other people have sent. They said that while they love Hadid and had defended her over the years, they "won't stop posting confessions" because she commented.
Meanwhile, another user told Hadid that she should have DM'd the owner of the account instead of posting a public comment.
"I see your point that it should have been a direct message, and I agree- just didn't think of it," the model replied. "This is all just very frustrating and I'm only human ... I've seen the s--t on this account for just as long as u- and have too stand quiet. - I've just had enough.. just because I'm 'a celebrity' doesn't mean I don't feel, or that my time is too precious to not listen to what people have to say. I'm sure you can see how assumptions like this can be hurtful, especially about someone I love deeply- if you guys love him too, sooner or later you'll realize we're on the same team. ;)"
"I'm sorry if it came off immature, I'm just trying to open a dialog so people understand that their words are hurtful and not just an 'anonymous confession,'" she said. "This internet culture is cruel and does not serve a greater purpose. It's not about anyone standing up for me or about this taking time away from fans that support me, if people that run/follow this account don't want to believe me or take my advice it's fine ... but one day some of you will look back and realize that sending so much negative energy to others is a waste of life."
"I know my truth, we know our truth, this s--t won't change that," she wrote. "Just trying to save some lil girls some time, that's all .... If they don't want to see it that way, then you're right, I'm wasting my time too … but here we are. xx."
A fan who screencapped the post that Hadid commented on later posted on Instagram Stories a screenshot of what appears to be a DM conversation they had with the model about it.
"It's just sad to have to defend my relationship when I just want to feel like a normal girl w a normal boyfriend sometimes," Hadid wrote. "If I wasn't 'me' I'd post him everyday...but I guess whoever wants to believe it's fake will believe that ... I should prob stop responding [wine emoji] [wink emoji]."
The model has not commented further about the Instagram drama and Malik has not weighed in at all.
Last month, he was quoted as telling GQ, regarding his and Hadid's relationship status, "We're adults. We don't need to put a label on it, make it something for people's expectations."