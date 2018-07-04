Kylie Jenner Showcases New Luxury Doghouse and Stormi's Massive Shoe Collection

by Corinne Heller | Wed., Jul. 4, 2018 8:57 AM

Another day, another house for Kylie Jenner, and this one's gone to the dogs.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and new mom, who owns two lavish Southern California mansions (after selling two last year), is taking a page from Paris Hilton's playbook and building a luxury doghouse for her dogs.

The house is beige-colored, is the size of a large shed and could fit several people inside. It sits on a platform and contains white paned windows and a porch, as seen in a video Kylie posted on Snapchat on Tuesday.

"You guys, my doghouse is almost done," she said. "How cute! It's gonna be air-conditioned, and [have] a heater...It's like a guesthouse."

As of March, Kylie has seven dogs, including her beloved Italian greyhounds, Norman and Bambi, and their two offspring, who were born in 2016.

"@KylieJenner do you still have Norman and the rest of the fam?" a fan asked Kylie on Twitter in March, a month after she gave birth to her and Travis Scott's daughter Stormi.

"Of courseeee!" the reality star replied.

 And speaking of Stormi, later on Tuesday, Kylie showed off a closet filled with racks of the now 5-month-old child's designer sneakers.

Kylie had showcased part of the collection in her YouTube video that chronicled her pregnancy, released as part of her birth announcement, which had confirmed reports she was pregnant. 

