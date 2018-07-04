Khloe Kardashian Laughs Off Post-Baby Bikini Video

Khloe Kardashian got candid about her body post-birth after her sister Kendall Jenner posted a video of her that got fans talking.

In the clip, posted earlier this week, Khloe is seen lying on her back in a bikini on a lounge chair by a pool. Kendall shared it two and a half months after her sister gave birth to her and Tristan Thompson's daughter True Thompson. Khloe's stomach appears flat, as many women's do while lying down in that position, some even right after giving birth.

"And I'm just seeing that Kendall posted a video of me in a bikini… Thank God she knows her angles LOL cuz I do not look like I did in that video," Khloe tweeted on Tuesday. "LOL laying down is a game changer. I had an hour to hang with Kenny while True was napping."