Halsey Spotted With Machine Gun Kelly Before Announcing G-Eazy Split

Hollywood is a small town after all.
Earlier today, Halsey announced on Instagram Stories that she broke up with G-Eazy after nearly a year of dating.
"G-Eazy and I are taking some time apart. I'm eager to continue the upcoming passage of time dedicating myself to my art and career, and the duration of my tour," the Grammy nominee shared with her followers. "I wish him the best."
But soon after the news was confirmed, fans couldn't help but remember that the "Bad at Love" singer was spotted with fellow rapper Machine Gun Kelly days before the announcement.
In photographs obtained by E! News, the pair was seen hanging outside Poppy nightclub in West Hollywood as they enjoyed a cigarette break.
The hot-spot served as an after-party following Post Malone's concert at the Hollywood Bowl where G-Eazy just so happened to make a surprise appearance on stage.
While it could just be two musicians running into each other at a music event, some fans remember the romance rumors that once surrounded Halsey and Machine Gun Kelly.
Although the two never confirmed a relationship, Machine Gun Kelly was previously asked about the singer in a Rolling Stone interview. "I won't comment exactly on titles or labels or anything, but what I will say is I feel 16 again," he shared with the publication in 2017.
And although nothing concrete transpired between the two, one source is sharing more insight into their dynamics.
"Machine Gun Kelly has always been into Halsey but was not looking for a committed relationship which is why she moved on with G Easy," an insider shared with E! News. "G-Easy is well aware of Machine Gun Kelly and Halsey's history."
So could there be something brewing between the two? It's far too early to say. Besides, Halsey is hitting the road all summer long making any possible romance that much more unlikely. As for a friendship, perhaps that's more likely.
"Friends doubt Machine Gun Kelly will want to be in a relationship any time soon, but they wouldn't be surprised if he and Halsey start spending a lot more time together," our source added
