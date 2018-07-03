Awkward! David Foster Played the Piano at Fiancée Katharine McPhee's First Wedding

Did you know David Foster was in attendance at Katharine McPhee's 2008 wedding to Nick Cokas?

That's right! The music producer was photographed playing the piano at his now-fiancée's first wedding in Feb. 2008. 10 years ago, People shared the picture of Foster accompanying McPhee as she serenaded Cokas with a rendition of Natalie Cole and Nat King Cole's song "Unforgettable" at the reception.

McPhee and Cokas were married for six years until the American Idol alum filed for divorce from her producer husband in May 2014. The former couple's divorce was finalized in 2016.

This photo of Foster and McPhee at the wedding reception has resurfaced hours after it was announced that 68-year-old and the 34-year-old are engaged.