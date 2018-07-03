Nia Vardalos Files for Divorce From Ian Gomez After 23 Years of Marriage

This news doesn't exactly have fans shouting "Opa!"

Nia Vardalos has filed for divorce from her husband Ian Gomez after more than 23 years of marriage.

According to court documents obtained by E! News, the My Big Fat Greek Wedding star lists the date of separation as June 29, 2017. The reason for the split is irreconcilable difference.

"We've been respectfully separated for a lengthy period of time. Our relationship became a friendship so the decision to end the marriage is completely mutual and amicable," the couple said in a statement to The Blast. "It is our hope that decency will prevail on the reporting of this story which will soon be yesterday's news. Thank you for respecting our privacy."

In regards to their 11-year-old daughter, Nia is requesting joint legal and physical custody at this time.