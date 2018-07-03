Nia Vardalos Files for Divorce From Ian Gomez After 23 Years of Marriage

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Tue., Jul. 3, 2018 5:05 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Ian Gomez, Nia Vardalos

Chelsea Lauren/Getty Images for Chrysler

This news doesn't exactly have fans shouting "Opa!"

Nia Vardalos has filed for divorce from her husband Ian Gomez after more than 23 years of marriage.

According to court documents obtained by E! News, the My Big Fat Greek Wedding star lists the date of separation as June 29, 2017. The reason for the split is irreconcilable difference.

"We've been respectfully separated for a lengthy period of time. Our relationship became a friendship so the decision to end the marriage is completely mutual and amicable," the couple said in a statement to The Blast. "It is our hope that decency will prevail on the reporting of this story which will soon be yesterday's news. Thank you for respecting our privacy."

In regards to their 11-year-old daughter, Nia is requesting joint legal and physical custody at this time.

Photos

2018 Celebrity Breakups

As fans may recall, Nia wrote My Big Fat Greek Wedding, which was partially inspired by her relationship with Ian.

In fact, her husband—who starred in Cougar Town—was able to have a small role in the film that eventually earned a sequel. Anyone remember John Corbett's best man in the first movie?

Ultimately, perhaps the greatest title this pair shares is parents. After struggling with infertility, the Instant Mom author decided to open up about her journey to adopting her daughter.

"I'm a private person, who doesn't relish making her personal life public," Nia previously shared with People. "I kept so much of what I went through quiet because of my feelings of failure. But now I realize that's truly ridiculous and I feel a responsibility to use my big fat mouth to talk about this issue."

And yes, becoming a mother is everything she hoped for more and more.

"I am so grateful and can't imagine my life without her," she added to the publication.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Nia Vardalos , Divorces , Breakups , Top Stories , Couples , Apple News
Latest News
Meghan King, Jim Edmonds

Meghan King Edmonds Takes First Kids-Free Vacation in 2 Years: ''Our Marriage Needs It''

ESC: Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's Jacket Just Sold for $47,000

Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino, Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi

Nicole''Snooki'' Polizzi Opens Up About Mike ''The Situation'' Sorrentino's Sentencing

Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez Set to Debut New Single at 2018 American Music Awards

Amy Schumer

Amy Schumer Detained While Protesting Brett Kavanaugh: Reports

Why Miley Cyrus Flipped Her Life Around After Bangerz

Kim Kardashian's Bodyguard Sued for $6.1M Over Paris Robbery

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.