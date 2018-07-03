Harry Potter Fans Rejoice! Butterbeer Ice Cream Is Now Available at Universal Studios

Get ready to taste the magic!

At Universal Studios Hollywood, The Wizarding World of Harry Potter just unveiled its latest Butterbeer-inspired treat and ice cream lovers everywhere can rejoice. The California theme park is now serving Butterbeer ice cream year-round, in addition to its traditional frozen and hot Butterbeer beverages.

Unlike Universal Studios Orlando's Butterbeer soft serve, this creamy concoction is hard-packed and is exclusive to the Hollywood theme park. Visitors can grab a scoop of the shortbread and butterscotch-tasting confection at Three Broomsticks or one of the carts located throughout Hogsmeade.

Since its opening in 2016, the enchanting Hollywood world has been frequented by countless celebrities.