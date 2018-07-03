How Halsey and G-Eazy's Love Story Became Undeniable On and Off Stage

In the end, Halsey and G-Eazy were less than fine.

For those who missed the big news, the "Bad at Love" singer confirmed on Instagram Stories that her romance with the rapper is over for the time being.

"I normally keep this kind of thing private but provided our public nature, I feel I need to inform my fans," she wrote. "G-Eazy and I are taking some apart. I'm eager to continue the upcoming passage of time dedicating myself to my art and career, and the duration of my tour."

She continued, "I wish him the best. Thanks for respecting our privacy at this time."

While some fans were preparing for the news after Halsey deleted many of her Instagram posts with the artist, the sudden split still caught many by surprise. After all, it's been a special year for the pair filled with romantic moments.