Paris Hilton, Ashanti, LC: Which Early 2000s Style Star Are You?

by Diana Nguyen | Tue., Jul. 3, 2018 3:14 PM

ESC: Early '00s Style, Paris Hilton

J. Vespa/WireImage

Trends always make a comeback.

The fanny packs and slogan tees of the '80s are back; the mom jeans and scrunchies of the '90s are seeing resurgence—so it'd make sense early 2000s trends would return, too. What exactly does that look like? We have to take a stroll down memory lane back to the style stars who ruled the red carpet at the time: Britney Spears and her fedoras, Missy Elliott and her tracksuits and even Lauren Conrad and her very American Eagle-friendly style. 

Celebrities in the early aughts wore a mishmash of styles—some good; some bad and probably unlikely to return. But which trend is right for you? Let's take current pieces you like to wear now and apply the wardrobe formula to stars in the '00s who would wear the same. 

At the very least, you'll meet your Y2K spirit animal. 

Keep scrolling to find which 2000s trends may work best for you!

ESC: 2000s Style

Textures

You like textures, like faux fur and suede, and mixing materials to create more dimension. 

 

SHOP: Cupcakes and Cashmere Daton Faux Suede Dress, $125

ESC: 2000s Style

Lace-Up Details

You also really love lace-up and wrap-around details, which ooze a sultry vibe. 

 

SHOP: Raye Lacey Faux Fur Heel, Was $198; Now $60

ESC: Early '00s Style, Ashanti

Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images

Ashanti

You're Ashanti, the R&B princess of the early aughts! When the "Foolish" singer wasn't wearing bikini tops and snakeskin mini-skirts, she was rocking fedoras, feathers and furs, which resulted in a feminine, Amazonian-like style. 

ESC: 2000s Style

Low-Rise Pants

Forget the high-waist trend! You like your waistband as low as possible...perhaps to show off your toned abs or leave room for that food baby. You also like a little flare at your hems. 

 

SHOP: Free People Low Tide Flare Jeans, $98

ESC: 2000s Style

Hats

You also love toppers to no end. A hat endows you with a sense of old-school badassery. You'll wear a fedora with jeans, to a club, out shopping...the sky's the limit. 

 

SHOP: Banana Republic Genie by Eugenia Kim Grayson Hat, Was $78; Now $50

ESC: Early '00s Style, Britney Spears

Michael Loccisano/FilmMagic

Britney Spears

It's Britney, b*tch! The pop princess has had many style stages, but in the early 2000s, there was nothing the "Toxic" singer loved more than flaunting her midriff. 

ESC: 2000s Style

White Tanks

You're a tomboy at heart, but even with simple basics like a white muscle tank, you know how to infuse a little feminine flair with textures and prints. 

 

SHOP: Off-White Lace Tank Top, Was $405; Now $203

ESC: 2000s Style

Utilitarian Staples

But let's be real: You're mostly comfortable in unisex, utilitarian pieces you make your own with unique styling (kind of like how Kaia Gerber wore these pants).

 

SHOP: Dickies Women's Original 774 Work Pants, $21.99 - $23.99

ESC: Early '00s Style, Avril Lavigne

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Avril Lavigne

You're more than just a sk8tor gurl, you're like the punk-pop singer of the early aughts and shy away from following super-popular trends. You don't need studded leather cuffs or wear slick-straight hair that covers your face either—you're inherently edgy. 

ESC: 2000s Style

Sequins Top

A shiny top is all you need to dress up a pair of jeans. 

 

SHOP: LIU •JO Tank Top, Was $118; Now $70

ESC: 2000s Style

Statement Jewelry

You also like to play with accessories, especially with beaded, colorful jewelry. 

 

SHOP: Modcloth Fun to Flaunt Beaded Necklace, $19

ESC: Early '00s Style, Lauren Conrad

Michael Loccisano/FilmMagic

Lauren Conrad

You're LC! The Laguna Beach reality-star-turned-mogul mastered the girl-next-door, all-American look while always in the running for queen-bee status of the group.

ESC: 2000s Style

Tracksuits

Because comfort is always key. 

 

SHOP: PrettyLittleThing Burgundy Stripe Shell Trancksuit Top, $38; PrettyLittleThing Burgundy Stripe Shell Trancksuit Jogger, $35

ESC: 2000s Style

Statement Sneakers

If you can't bedazzle them, you will always opt for the kicks with personality. It may be gilded in rose gold or covered in fur, but it'll express your creative nature. 

 

SHOP: APL: Athletic Propulsion Labs Techloom Pro Knit Mesh Sneakers, $160

ESC: Early '00s Style, Missy Elliott

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Missy Elliott

Between the bedazzled bandannas and endless tracksuits, there was no style more signature than the "Work It" rapper's. 

ESC: 2000s Style

Leather Trench

People are naturally intimidated by you because of your refined, luxurious taste

 

SHOP: Ainea Faux Shearling-Trimmed Faux Textured Leather Coat, Was $645; Now $290

ESC: 2000s Style

Designer Handbag

You're also a big fan of logomania

 

SHOP: Gucci Ophidia GG Medium Top Handle Bag, $2,100

ESC: Early '00s Style, Lucy Liu

Gary Marshall/Newsmakers

Lucy Liu

You're the Charlie's Angels and Ally McBeal actress who, if wasn't already looking like a million bucks, could be seen wearing close to it. 

ESC: 2000s Style

Pink Everything

You're a girly girl, and you own it. 

 

SHOP: Boohoo Strappy Wrap Detail Midi Dress, $36

ESC: 2000s Style

Drippin' in Diamonds

Any chance you get to shine, you'll take it. Oh, also, you believe in mermaids, unicorns and will gravitate to anything that blings. 

 

SHOP: Forever 21 Floral Cat Ear Headband, $4.90

ESC: Early '00s Style, Paris Hilton

J. Vespa/WireImage

Paris Hilton

You're the Hilton heiress, obviously! Like the 2000s trendsetter, you have full confidence in whatever you wear. Your goal: to make a statement. 

