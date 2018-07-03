We Need a Celebrity Nailed It After That Delightful Queer Eye Crossover

  • By
    &

by Lauren Piester & Chris Harnick | Tue., Jul. 3, 2018 3:13 PM

Queer Eye, Fab Five, Nailed It, Nicole and Jacques

Netflix/E! Illustration

Have you seen the Queer Eye guys compete on Nailed It?

It's only a seven minute video that was uploaded to Netflix's Youtube page, but it's some of the best seven minutes we've seen all year. It's also seven minutes that should have been a full 42 minutes, because surely there was more than just seven minutes of gold as the Fab Five baked and decorated cupcakes versions of each other. 

While Antoni guest judged, Karamo had a cake-related breakdown and nearly gave up, Tan tried his best to comfort Karamo through his struggles, Jonathan quit early and declared his "perfect," and obviously, Bobby did the most and ended up winning. 

It's essentially the most Queer Eye thing that has ever happened, while also being the most Nailed It thing that has ever happened, and it's amazing. 

Photos

The Cast of Queer Eye's Best Friend Moments

We're here to declare that the thing we absolutely need most in this world is a Celebrity Nailed It, and we've got suggestions for who we'd most like to see compete. Sure, we're dreaming big, but you gotta aim high in life, you know? 

In case you're new here, the premise of Nailed It is that three people are given elaborate Pinterest-perfect desserts to recreate as closely as they can in a certain amount of time. Meanwhile, comedian Nicole Byer, choclatier Jaques Torres, and a guest judge make comments and judge their progress. At the end, whoever gets the closest to the original masterpiece (even if "close" is a very relative term) is declared the winner. Simple, and yet extremely hilarious. 

So now that you know what's going on, please enjoy our dream celeb Nailed It episodes. 

Jessica Biel, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Jessica Alba, Chrissy Teigen

Shutterstock/Getty Images

Lifestyle Celebs

Competitors: Jessica Biel, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Jessica Alba

Guest judge: Chrissy Teigen

They're known both for their acting and their off-camera food and lifestyle business, but whether or not they can keep Instagram-perfect under Nailed It's less-than-ideal circumstances is a question we need answered. 

 

Orange Is The New Black

Competitors: Natasha Lyonne, Danielle Brooks, Adrienne C. Moore

Guest judge: Uzo Aduba

The cast of OITNB is so close and so funny off screen, which can only mean it will be highly entertaining to watch them compete at cake decorating. 

 

Jersey Shore 

Competitors: Snooki, Vinny, Pauly D 

Guest judge: The Situation

All The Situation has done this season of Jersey Shore Family Vacation is eat, so why not give him some authority as his castmates bake funfetti cakes just for him? Maybe even funfetti cakes with his face on them! What a dream. 

Read

We Made Nailed It's Nicole Byer Decorate an Over-the-Top Cake of Her Own and It Was Absolutely Hilarious

Sarah Paulson, Emma Roberts, Evan Peters, Billy Eichner

Getty Images/ABC

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend

Competitors: Rachel BloomGabrielle RuizDonna Lynne Champlin

Guest judge: Vella Lovell, as Heather. 

This trio from The CW's acclaimed musical comedy seems like they'd have fun in the kitchen, no matter the disastrous outcome. Plus, there will probably be singing. 

 

American Horror Story

Competitors: Sarah Paulson, Emma Roberts, Evan Peters

Guest judge: Billy Eichner

They've faced some scary stuff on TV, so let's give them some scary cakes to bake. Like maybe a terrifying mattress man atop a cupcake? Plus, can't you already picture Billy Eichner and Nicole Byer yelling together? 

 

Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc

Shutterstock/Getty Images

Friends

Competitors: Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox

Guest judge: Matt LeBlanc

Wouldn't it be fun to see your favorite friends back together again—on camera!—attempting to make cakes? Just as long as Jennifer's recipe pages don't get stuck together this time. ("I wasn't supposed to put beef in the trifle!") 

 

Stranger Things Teens

Competitors: Joe KeeryNatalia DyerCharlie Heaton 

Guest judge: David Harbour 

They can babysit, they can destroy monsters, they can save their brothers, and they can weather a love triangle but Can. They. Bake. A. Cake?? 

Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Chris Pine, Chris Pratt

Getty Images

Saturday Night Live Veterans

Competitors: Maya Rudolph, Amy Poehler, Rachel Dratch

Guest judge: Tina Fey

Whenever these friends are on screen together it's a good time, throw in fondant and the opportunity to do silly voices while they bake and it will be the best time. 

 

The Hollywood Chrises

Competitors: Chris EvansChris HemsworthChris Pine

Guest judge: Chris Pratt

Listen, of all the things we have ever wanted, this is the one we want the most. We need it. We also need help but that is beside the point of how much we need this dream combination of people making cakes. 

Nailed It and Queer Eye are now streaming on Netflix.

