Sarah and Bristol Palin Celebrate Willow's Bachelorette Party in Arizona

by Mike Vulpo | Tue., Jul. 3, 2018 2:33 PM

Willow Palin, Sarah Palin, Bachelorette Party

It's time to celebrate the bride-to-be!

Close to seven months after Willow Palin got engaged to Ricky Bailey, the famous daughter to former vice presidential nominee Sarah Palin was treated to a special bachelorette party and bridal shower.

As documented on social media, guests enjoyed a hot summer day in Scottsdale that included pool time, mimosas and other surprises.

"I'm gonna cry," Willow shared on Instagram Stories. "My mom and sisters went all out for my bachelorette!"

Brisol Palin added, "Dying @TiffanyWeaverr you are amazing! Best party planner ever." Photos of the couple surrounded the house as guests enjoyed a donut wall and "Scottsdale before the Veil" gift bags.

Photos

Celeb Weddings We Can't Wait For

Willow Palin, Sarah Palin, Bachelorette Party

As for Willow, she received a one-piece swimsuit with the word "bride" and a bride-to-be sash. And yes, we spy some innocent NSFW toys.

"Had the most amazing opportunity to design and plan @wbf_ bachelorette/bridal shower! Thank you, @bsmp2 and @piper.p for trusting me and @christinaeloise!" planner Tiffany Weaver-Waldrip shared on Instagram with more photos from the event. "Special shoutout to @idorentalsaz for the beautiful farm table and incredible floral arrangements!"

Back in March, Bristol was asked to serve as Willow's maid of honor for the special ceremony. And while the wedding date may be top-secret, progress has been made in recent months.

In fact, the bride-to-be may have found her look for the romantic ceremony. "Thank you @BateaubridalBoutique for making this so easy!!" Willow wrote on Instagram with a sign that read, "I said yes to the dress."

Looks like it's going to be a very special summer for the Palin crew!

