Halsey and G-Eazy Break Up After 1 Year of Dating

by Jess Cohen | Tue., Jul. 3, 2018 1:38 PM
The "Him & I" couple, who first sparked romance rumors in 2017, has called it quits. Halsey made the announcement on her Instagram Story on Tuesday. "I normally keep this kind of thing private but provided our public nature I feel I need to inform my fans," she wrote. "G-Eazy and I are taking some apart. I'm eager to continue the upcoming passage of time dedicating myself to my art and career, and the duration of my tour. I wish him the best. Thanks for respecting our privacy at this time."
Speculation surrounding the couple's relationship status increased on Tuesday when Halsey posted a photo with her dog to social media with the caption, "kiss my dog on the forehead and then kiss ur ass goodbye." The caption is a reference to Drake's new song "8 out of 10," which has the lyrics, "Kiss my son on the forehead then kiss your ass goodbye."
Fans also noticed that 23-year-old Halsey deleted many of her Instagram pictures with G-Eazy, including a post for his 29th birthday in May.
According to G-Eazy's Instagram, he's currently in Paris for work ahead of his appearance on Good Morning America in New York City on Friday. "3 video shoots back to back, quick trip to Paris for YSL before performing on Good Morning America on Friday in NYC on Friday," G-Eazy captioned a selfie on his way to Europe on Monday. "Sheeeeesh…Life's hella crazy."
The couple most recently stepped out together on the red carpet together at the 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards in June. G-Eazy still has a photo on his Instagram of the duo posing together at the award show.
Back in May, Halsey opened up about her relationship with the rapper during an interview with E! News' Jason Kennedy at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards.
"It's been about a year," Halsey replied when asked how long they've been together, adding that it wasn't exactly love at first sight. "He was just really persistent."
"He really wanted to hang out and really wanted me to like him a lot," she explained. "It took me a while to be like, 'Fine. OK I like you back.' I'm glad I did. I got bamboozled though a little bit, I think I got tricked into it."
Two months earlier, G-Eazy also talked about his romance with the singer during an interview with E! News' Sibley Scoles at the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards.
"She's a queen. I think the world of her for real," G-Eazy shared, before talking about their "Him & I" collaboration. "And to get to share a song like this with the person I'm actually in love with and the person that I'm actually dating is dope."
"We just went No. 1 on Top 40 radio as of today," he continued. "We found out last night. We hopped in the Uber and the Uber was playing 'Him & I' on the radio, right as we had got the text that it was officially going No. 1 today."
