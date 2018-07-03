Halsey and G-Eazy Break Up After 1 Year of Dating

Halsey and G-Eazy have split.

The "Him & I" couple, who first sparked romance rumors in 2017, has called it quits. Halsey made the announcement on her Instagram Story on Tuesday. "I normally keep this kind of thing private but provided our public nature I feel I need to inform my fans," she wrote. "G-Eazy and I are taking some apart. I'm eager to continue the upcoming passage of time dedicating myself to my art and career, and the duration of my tour. I wish him the best. Thanks for respecting our privacy at this time."

Speculation surrounding the couple's relationship status increased on Tuesday when Halsey posted a photo with her dog to social media with the caption, "kiss my dog on the forehead and then kiss ur ass goodbye." The caption is a reference to Drake's new song "8 out of 10," which has the lyrics, "Kiss my son the forehead then kiss your ass goodbye."

Fans also noticed that 23-year-old Halsey deleted many of her Instagram pictures with G-Eazy, including a post for his 29th birthday in May.

According to G-Eazy's Instagram, he's currently in Paris for work ahead of his appearance on Good Morning America in New York City on Friday. "3 video shoots back to back, quick trip to Paris for YSL before performing on Good Morning America on Friday in NYC on Friday," G-Eazy captioned a selfie on his way to Europe on Monday. "Sheeeeesh…Life's hella crazy."