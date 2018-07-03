Katharine McPhee and David Foster: How the Unlikely Couple Beat the Odds and Found Love

In January of last year, a mere five months before Foster and McPhee were spotted out on that fateful dinner date at Nobu in Malibu, he admitted to Vanity Fair that, for the first time in his adult life, he was approaching his love life differently. "I tend to go from marriage to marriage—leaving one wife for another," he told the publication. "This is the first time in my adult life that I've been single. It's a very powerful feeling, but I'm not used to it. Someone said to me recently that you need to be very careful about the person you pick to spend the rest of your life with. It's kind of weird that I'm hearing that now and thinking, Oh, right."

If Foster's decision, made then at 67, to reconsider his usual romance habits seemed unlikely, then his connection to 33-year-old McPhee seemed even more so. Sure, music was a common denominator between the two, but what really could they have in common? And yet, they've managed to prove us wrong at every turn.