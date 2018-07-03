Romances, Baby News and More: All the Events That Influenced Drake's Scorpion Album

Buzz over Drake's fifth studio album, Scorpion, continues to grow.

After the 31-year-old Grammy winner dropped new music last week, fans immediately began speculating over the album's lyrics. It was quickly discovered that Drake had confirmed he's a father on his new track "Emotionless."

"I wasn't hidin' my kid from the world/I was hidin' the world from my kid/From empty souls who just wake up and look to debate/Until you starin' at your seed, you can never relate."

Back in 2017, a woman named Sophie Brussaux came forward claiming that Drake got her pregnant. "If it is Drake's child, which he doesn't believe it is, then he would do the right thing by the child," a rep for Drake told E! News at the time.