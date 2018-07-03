Romances, Baby News and More: All the Events That Influenced Drake's Scorpion Album

Getty Images; Melissa Herwitt / E! Illustration
by Melissa Herwitt & Jess Cohen | Tue., Jul. 3, 2018 12:14 PM
Buzz over Drake's fifth studio album, Scorpion, continues to grow.
After the 31-year-old Grammy winner dropped new music last week, fans immediately began speculating over the album's lyrics. It was quickly discovered that Drake had confirmed he's a father on his new track "Emotionless."
"I wasn't hidin' my kid from the world/I was hidin' the world from my kid/From empty souls who just wake up and look to debate/Until you starin' at your seed, you can never relate."
Back in 2017, a woman named Sophie Brussaux came forward claiming that Drake got her pregnant. "If it is Drake's child, which he doesn't believe it is, then he would do the right thing by the child," a rep for Drake told E! News at the time.
Sophie gave birth to a baby boy named Adonis in the fall of 2017 and, just over a month ago, a source told E! News that Drake has been financially supporting Sophie through and after her pregnancy. However, his album was the first time that Drake had officially confirmed he's a father.
In addition to his son's birth, there were other events and relationships that took place in Drake's personal life leading up to the release of his latest album. From his rumored romance with Bella Hadid to his awkward run-in with Rihanna, we've made a timeline of Drake's personal life from late 2016 to June 2018.
Take a look at the timeline above to see the events that might've influenced the lyrics on Scorpion!
