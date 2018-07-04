The Truth About Victoria and David Beckham's Marriage: How They Continue to Defy the Haters

At this point, the pair should just keep a boilerplate statement at the ready. Because en route to celebrating their impressive 19th wedding anniversary today, Britain's original power couple has had to defend their union a startling number of times.

Perhaps it's the belief that two exceptionally attractive, talented people swept up in their equally thriving but incredibly separate careers simply can't continue to make it work. But thanks to their efforts to maintain a balanced partnership and prioritize their relationship ("David and I both respect that each of us are very, very busy; we are both running big businesses, but we do put the phones down, and sometimes we just talk," she recently noted to Elle UK), the Spice Girls standout turned award-winning designer, 44, and her soccer pro husband, 43, swear they're just as smitten as when they fell in love at first sight in the Manchester United players' lounge some 21 years ago.

Even more infatuated, actually, as proving their detractors wrong has a way of drawing people together. As Victoria explained in a letter to her younger self, published in British Vogue, "In relationships people will throw obstacles in your way, and you either maneuver around them or you trip up." Having consistently chosen the former, she noted, she's unearthed the most valuable of lessons: "Even when you don't necessarily want the same thing, your support for each other will mean that you stick together and grow up together. And it will be worth it."