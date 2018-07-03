Remy Ma Announces Pregnancy During Vow Renewal With Papoose

According to Remy Ma's Instagram the bride pulled the wedding together in just 72 hours. She wore a two-in-one gown by Karen Sabag for her big day and enjoyed a pastel-colored cupcake tower with butterfly cookies.

It looks like it was a special day for all.

"Oh yea...& then this happened," Remy Ma wrote on Instagram. "I've been eating right, working out, and preparing for this for almost a year. We are so happy; thank you to everyone that prayed for us and sent blessings our way. Sidebar: been super sick, lost an extra 7 pounds but I'm soooo much better now."

After thanking her team, the star thanked her friends and family for joining the couple for the big day.

"Thank you to all my friends and family that managed to make it on such short notice (and to those that were far away & couldn't make it—u were there in my heart," she added.

She also shared a special message for her groom this weekend.

"This weekend I celebrated a milestone with my best friend, my partner in everything, my husband, my forever @papoosepapoose," she wrote. "I love you so much—not only because you are the perfect soulmate but because you are the epitome of a real man, the essence of a great father, and the definition of loyalty & if I could start life over, the only thing I would change is meeting you sooner so that I can spend more time with you."

She then added, "We've known each other 13 years & been married a decade. We renewed our vows amongst our closest friends and family members. It was a small, intimate setting and one of the most precious moments of my life...thank you Husband, u always make me happy."