Remy Ma Announces Pregnancy During Vow Renewal With Papoose

Remy Ma and Papoose have a lot to celebrate.

After the rappers walked down the aisle to renew their vows, the couple revealed they're expecting a child.

Remy Ma started the announcement by saying, "And although we told you all guys we were bringing you out here to renew our vows, which we are, we also wanted all of our family here when we told you guys…"

Papoose then rubbed his bride's belly and said "We're going to have a baby!"

According to Remy Ma's Instagram post, the star is four months pregnant. While this is the couple's first child together, they both have children from previous relationships.

The happy news comes about a year after Remy Ma revealed she suffered a miscarriage.