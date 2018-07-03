by Jess Cohen | Tue., Jul. 3, 2018 9:26 AM
Katharine McPhee and David Foster are engaged!
The 34-year-old actress and the 68-year-old music producer are set to tie the knot, McPhee's rep confirmed to TMZ on Tuesday. McPhee then confirmed the news herself on Twitter, posting a ring emoji along with a GIF of Ariana Grande which says, "And what about it?" She then shared a screenshot of a text conversation on Instagram, giving more details about the proposal.
"He did it at the top of this mountain in Anacapri," McPhee's texts read. "Totally dark only stars. Thankfully he didn't push me off the cliff. He said it was one or the other. And in the end he spared me. [face with tears of joy emoji]."
The couple is currently enjoying a vacation in Europe together, and a source tells E! News McPhee and Foster "celebrated with friends" after getting engaged.
"The ring is very elegant and large," the insider shares with us. "They are both very happy and over the moon excited. Katherine has been wanting this for a while now. David has been planning the engagement, but has kept it very secretive. Only a few family members knew about his plans. David's children are all very accepting of Katherine now, and are very happy for their Dad."
I just like this one. My new gorgeous friend, @mayra_suarez. & what a trip.❤️🇮🇹⚽️🐕💍🍝
The couple has been linked since last year, but have played coy on the relationship speculation. In December, McPhee and Foster were spotted packing on the PDA in Paris. Then in March, the duo enjoyed a date night at Elton John's Oscar party. McPhee and Foster were photographed inside the viewing party after he first walked the carpet solo. He then met up with McPhee inside where they enjoyed dinner side by side at the same table.
Then in May, the duo walked the rep carpet together at the 2018 Met Gala.
This will be the second marriage for McPhee, who was previously wed to Nick Cokas from 2008 to 2016. And this will be the fifth marriage for Foster, who was previously married to B.J. Cook, Rebecca Dyer, Linda Thompson and most recently, Yolanda Hadid.
After four years of marriage, Hadid—who is the mother of Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid and Anward Hadid—filed for divorce from Foster in Jan. 2016. The former couple's divorce was finalized in Oct. 2017.
A month later, Foster's daughters, Erin Foster and Sara Foster, dished to E! News about their dad possibly dating McPhee.
if only you saw the first 50+ pics it took to get to these two 🤦🏻♀️🇮🇹 || 📸 : @davidfoster
🎼Must See!!! @waitressmusical #brilliant!!!
"We are really happy if our dad is happy," Sara told us, while Erin added, "I love her on Scorpion."
"We love Katharine McPhee. We love our dad. We want our dad to be happy. We don't care who he dates...don't really care how old they are," Sara said, adding, "We don't know if it's her."
Erin said their father is a "very young-at-heart kind of guy."
"Honestly, our friends in their twenties are trying to date him, so we're just proud of him for not doing that," she said. "He's like, 'I draw the line there.' I think thirties, forties is like a respectable age for a man in his sixties."
Congratulations to the couple on the engagement news!
