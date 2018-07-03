Katharine McPhee and David Foster are engaged!

The 34-year-old actress and the 68-year-old music producer are set to tie the knot, McPhee's rep confirmed to TMZ on Tuesday. McPhee then confirmed the news herself on Twitter, posting a ring emoji along with a GIF of Ariana Grande which says, "And what about it?" She then shared a screenshot of a text conversation on Instagram, giving more details about the proposal.

"He did it at the top of this mountain in Anacapri," McPhee's texts read. "Totally dark only stars. Thankfully he didn't push me off the cliff. He said it was one or the other. And in the end he spared me. [face with tears of joy emoji]."

The couple is currently enjoying a vacation in Europe together, and a source tells E! News McPhee and Foster "celebrated with friends" after getting engaged.

"The ring is very elegant and large," the insider shares with us. "They are both very happy and over the moon excited. Katherine has been wanting this for a while now. David has been planning the engagement, but has kept it very secretive. Only a few family members knew about his plans. David's children are all very accepting of Katherine now, and are very happy for their Dad."