Chrissy Teigen Laughs Off Family Photo Criticism

by Zach Johnson | Tue., Jul. 3, 2018 8:20 AM
Chrissy Teigen is causing a stir on social media—and this time, it's unintentional.
Yesterday, the 32-year-old model shared a sweet shot of herself posing on the boardwalk with her 2-year-old daughter Luna Stephens and 6-week-old son Miles Stephens. Joking about the picture perfect image, she wondered, "Should I post the one where his head looks unsupported but my face looks good and Luna is over it, the one where his head is supported but my face is just okay and Luna is over it, or him crying and my face looks okay and Luna is over it?" Mommy shamers were quick to criticize Chrissy on Instagram, and in response to one commenter who wrote, "He doesn't look to happy with the sun in his eyes," she replied, "He told me he loves it."
Chrissy came under fire again later that afternoon after she pretended to shoplift inside a Sephora store. In an Instagram video, she nonchalantly stuffed a haircare product into her cleavage as she strolled through the store. "@theouai," she wrote in the caption. The company commented, "Damn next time you need a product just hit us up." After she was accused of setting a bad example for Luna, who was on her hip, Chrissy amended her caption, writing, "EDIT: DO NOT EVER STEAL OR PRETEND TO STEAL YOUR FRIEND'S @THEOUAI TESTERS IN FRONT OF EMPLOYEES. ONE, BECAUSE IT'S WRONG, BUT TWO, IT WILL STARTLE EXTREMELY ANNOYING PEOPLE INTO BEING EXTREMELY OFFENDED ON THE 'GRAM."
In another update, she joked, "I am currently scrubbing pots in the back of a Sephora."
Chrissy's husband, John Legend, has yet to comment on the backlash she's currently receiving on social media. "I'm very accustomed to what she's saying on Twitter. I'm very entertained by it," the "Good Night" singer explained to E! News three years ago. "I love it. I'm her biggest fan."
Watch Daily Pop Tues-Sat at 11AM, on E! UK
Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?