Beyoncé and Jay-Z Take Blue Ivy Carter Sailing in Cannes

This is traveling done right.
On Monday, Beyoncé, 36, and Jay-Z, 48, took their daughter Blue Ivy Carter, 6, sailing in Cannes. Beyoncé shared a series of pictures on Instagram, perhaps in an attempt to lower the prince of the paparazzi photos taken without her family's consent; the couple's rarely seen 1-year-old twins, Rumi Carter and Sir Carter, were not featured in any of the family shots. And, per usual, the singer did not offer any further context by captioning any of her photos or videos.
Beyoncé, who sipped on a Corona, modeled a Temperley London dress that retails for $1,595. She and her husband are in the midst of their On the Run II Tour, having last performed June 30 at PGE Narodowy in Warsaw, Poland. After taking time off to go sightseeing in Europe, the beloved stars will return to the stage tonight at the RheinEnergieStadion in Cologne, Germany.
With zero promotion and heavy fanfare, Beyoncé and Jay-Z released their first joint album, Everything Is Love, last month. Though it was initially only available for Tidal subscribers, the album was given a wider release on June 18. Everything Is Love featured nine original songs—"Summer," "APES--T," "Boss, "Nice," "713," "Friends, "Heard About Us," "Black Effect" and "LoveHappy"—and went on to debut at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 charts. The New York Times' Joe Coscarelli said the album "completes the Knowles-Carter conceptual trilogy", referring to solo efforts Lemonade and 4:44, "in an expert, tactical showing of family brand management."
The couple's On the Run II Tour will conclude Oct. 4 at CenturyLink Field in Seattle.
After the first show, Rolling Stone's Mark Sutherland warned fans that the tour "might strip away the picture-perfect filter that seems to be permanently engaged on the lives of hip-hop's first power couple." And although "this was still a stadium show, and a spectacular one at that," it only further blurred the lines between fantasy and reality. "The end credits rolling across the screen as the couple left, arm-in-arm, left viewers with the air of a tidy Hollywood ending," he wrote in his concert recap. "But by then, the entire crowd was having far too much fun to care."
