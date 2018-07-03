Did Eiza González Accidentally Show Josh Duhamel Getting Naked on Instagram?

by Elyse Dupre | Tue., Jul. 3, 2018 4:51 AM

Eiza Gonzalez, Josh Duhamel

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Lorraine Schwartz, Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

Whoops!

Eiza González may have given followers a sneak peek of Josh Duhamel's naked body on Monday when she posted a video of herself wearing a gray bikini. 

According to People, the now since-deleted video showed the actress moving her phone up and down to fully capture her figure. While she was recording the video, the reflection of a man who appeared to be Duhamel appeared in the mirror behind her. The magazine claimed the man in the video pulled down his pants and struggled to get them off one of his legs. As he tried to undress, he reportedly turned toward the camera. People also claimed he wasn't wearing any underwear. Luckily for Duhamel, a decorative pot shielded his body—preventing viewers from seeing more than they already had. 

Followers picked up on Duhamel's cameo, and Gonzalez has since replaced the video with a new one.

Read

Josh Duhamel and Eiza González Pack on the PDA in Mexico

Hopefully this little incident won't put a damper on the rest of their trip. The two have been enjoying a little fun in the sun in Mexico. The 45-year-old actor and 28-year-old actress were photographed packing on the PDA during a boat ride on Muyil Lagoon.

However, this wasn't the first time they were spotted together. Fergie's ex and the Baby Driver star continued to spark romance rumors after they were photographed enjoying a dinner date in June.

