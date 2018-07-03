How The Lone Ranger's Failure Set Armie Hammer Up for Success

And then, something shocking happened: The film was nearly scrapped, just as a few of the supporting actors, such as Ruth Wilson, were finalizing their deals. In August 2011, Deadline's Mike Fleming Jr. revealed the project—originally set for release on Dec. 21, 2012—was in jeopardy. "I've heard the filmmakers were trying to reduce the film's cost from $250 million (some even say $275 million) down to $232 million," he reported. "But it wasn't the $200 million that Disney wanted to spend." Eventually, some of the script's bigger sequences were combined, while other elements were excised. To further cut costs, Bruckheimer, Depp, Hammer and Verbinski, as well as other crew members and post-production vendors, agreed to defer their payments and take 20 percent cuts in their fees. Reportedly, the film studio also held fees from Bruckheimer, who had contributed his own development funds to finish the film.

To this day, Hammer maintains he never lost faith in the endeavor.

"I wasn't worried. I had the inside track a little bit. I heard from Gore and I heard from Jerry what was going on—the negotiation techniques. I mean, basically, more than anything else, that was Disney playing hardball. They wanted to show that they still, as the studio, had a little bit of control and they did whatever they could. So, I had literally gotten on the project a day or two before it happened. It wasn't exactly earth-shattering for me," Hammer told The Huffington Post years later, "but I was glad that we actually got to do it at the end of the day."