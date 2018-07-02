Feud Alert! Vanderpump Rules' Billie Lee and Kristen Doute Get Into Twitter War

Please tell us the cameras are rolling right about now.

As Vanderpump Rules prepares for a brand-new season, two stars of the hit Bravo series appear to be feuding off screen.

It started Monday afternoon when Billie Lee took to Twitter and cryptically threw shade at an unnamed person.

"When yo coworkers don't include the only trans girl in GIRLS night at your own job!" she shared on social media. "On the night you work! #RudeAF #TransIsBeautiful."

Kristen Doute saw the message and decided to join the conversation. "It's not your event," she wrote. "Don't make this about something it's not. #NoH8."

Billie replied, "Boo you don't work there so why are you speaking? This was not a birthday at someone's house. This was an event called GIRLS night at my job where I work and on the night I'm scheduled. It's not a matter if you like me or not! I work there."

So what is the event in question? It could be SUR's upcoming "Girls Night In" scheduled for Tuesday night in West Hollywood.

Earlier today, Brittany Cartwright invited her followers to the event for "festive libations, good music and some awesome surprises you won't want to miss."

She would tag the photo to include Katie Maloney, Ariana Madix, Scheana Marie, Stassi Schroeder, Jax Taylor and Lisa Vanderpump.

But perhaps this is a whole other party that is causing some tension. After all, when Ariana posted the Instagram, Billie Lee confirmed she would be attending. "So dope! Can't wait boo," she wrote in the comments section. 

Ultimately, there's a lot going on when it comes to the Vanderpump Rules crew. In addition to Jax and Brittany getting engaged, Stassi recently hosted an event titled National OOTD Day.

In addition, Kristen recently re-launched her T-shirt line titled James-Mae where a celebration was in order. Safe to say Vanderpump Rules is ready for a great season sooner rather than later.

(E! and Bravo are part of the NBCUniversal party)

